An action-packed weekend in store at country show

Cambridge Country Show returns to Stow Cum Quy Park on August 9 and 10

An unforgettable weekend packed with entertainment, activities, and attractions for all ages is in store as the Cambridge Country Show returns in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect action-packed performances, hands-on experiences, and a fantastic lineup of live music on the brand-new Main Stage, headlined by Rick Parfitt JNR Band and the sensational Let Loose, at Stow Cum Quy Park, on August 9 and 10.

This year’s show features incredible attractions including Jonathan Marshall’s breathtaking horseback stunts, the thrilling Motorbike Stunt Team, exhilarating Shetland Pony Racing, Heavy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horses, Spitfire, Captivating falconry displays, the charming Spotty Boys pony display, Rob the Robot and so much more.

Cambridge Country Show returns to Stow Cum Quy Park on August 9 and 10

You can step back in time at the History Revisited Village, offering an interactive and educational experience for all ages.

For the food lovers, the Cookery Theatre will host live demonstrations throughout the day, featuring wonderful chefs and foragers.

And don’t forget to browse the fabulous exhibitors, offering a fantastic array of quality products — the perfect opportunity to support small and local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun continues all day long with magic shows from the amazing Markele, the classic Punch and Judy show, and lively, family-friendly wrestling sure to spark plenty of laughs.

We Love Dogs is back by popular demand, with Charity Fun Dog Shows featuring over 20 fun and 20 pedigree classes, an Owner & Celebrity Lookalike Competition, dog agility, Dogs Have Got Talent, flyball, and more.

In 2024 alone, We Love Dogs raised nearly £18,000 for charity!

For younger visitors, there will be an exciting line-up including meet-and-greets with superheroes, puppet shows, reptiles, and a fairground! Plus, don’t miss the Petting Farm, where you can meet animals big and small, enjoy a donkey ride, or even say hello to the friendly alpacas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cambridge Country Show isn’t just a great day out — it’s also a chance to discover new hobbies and learn something new. Be sure to visit the Rural Crafts Area, where skilled crafters will be demonstrating unique and traditional crafts, including some rare and fascinating skills that are hard to come by today.

Look out for the Northants Land Rover Owners Club, Cambridgeshire BeeKeepers and much more.

Tickets are available online at www.cambridgecountryshow.co.uk