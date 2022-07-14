12 things to do in and around Peterborough this week

Bretton Festival returns this weekend

BRETTON FESTIVALBretton Park, July 16The free-to-enter hugely popular community event gets under way at 12pm with five hours of family fun including stalls, fairground rides, inflatables, a dog show, demonstrations, food and drink and a dog show. There will be music and a bar from 5pm to 7pm.

HERE COME THE BOYSNew Theatre, July 18Join Strictly Come Dancing stars Graziano di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Pasha Kovalev, Karim Zeroual and Nikita Kuzmin – alongside a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures, in this show-stopping dance extravaganza, which promises to be the biggest party of the year!Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

RHYTHM OF THE DANCEKey Theatre, July 17This dance and music extravaganza contains a wealth of Irish talent – 22 award-winning World & Irish dance champions with 25 dazzling costume changes.

GANGSTA GRANNYNew Theatre until SundayFrom the acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories comes the award-winning West End production of this amazing story by David Walliams, the UK’s best-selling author for children.

WAR OF THE WORLDS (ON A BUDGET)John Clare Theatre, July 16One actor will parody Jeff Wayne’s epic arena tour and Tom Cruise’s Hollywood film while paying homage to HG Wells’ original story with a full soundtrack of brand new music.

T.REX: THE KILLER QUESTIONPeterborough Cathedral, July 18-September 4A world class exhibition featuring nine roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs , a 12-metre-long static model of a T. rex and a life-size T. rex skeleton.

PROUD TO BE POSH

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

Relive the highs and lows of the club’s past, present and future dreams at Peterbrough Museum’s Proud To Be POSH exhibition, which includes memorabilia of past match programmes, commentary, team shirts, press cuttings and photos from the past eight decades.

EXTINCTION

Peterborough Museum

Visitors can explore fossils, seized artefacts and life-sized casts to explore the history of extinction in a new free exhibition.Extinction looks at how creatures from the past became extinct, why it happened and what we can do to save endangered species, and includes the Must Farm plesiosaur – a long- necked marine reptile, which dates back 165 million years.

Stamford Shakespeare Company,Tolethorpe Hall until the end of AugustNoel Coward’s Hay Fever can be seen until Saturday, then from Tuesday it is Spider’s Web by Agatha Christie.Tickets at https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/

The Forgotten Funeral: Mary Queen of Scots and Peterborough.Tonight at 7.30pm (tickets: www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk)Stuart Orme will explore the circumstances of Mary’s execution at Fotheringhay Castle in February 1587 and why she was buried later at the Cathedral, only to be exhumed after 25 years.

EVERYBODY GET UP – THE 90’S BOYBAND CONCERTKey Theatre, July 15Take a nostalgic journey and celebrate some of the biggest boyband hits from FIVE, Westlife, N-Sync, Backstreet Boys, Take That & many more.