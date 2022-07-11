Exhibition celebrates 88 years of being 'proud to be POSH'

This exhibition includes memorabilia of past match programmes, commentary, team shirts, press cuttings and photos from the past eight decades.

The coveted silverware of the 1956 league winning trophy is also on display.

For a trip down memory lane, head to the heart of the exhibition for a fabulous display of Subbuteo, the classic table-top game in which players simulate a football game by flicking miniature players with their fingers on a felt pitch. Featuring limited-edition versions the players, decorated in the Peterborough United blue strip and resembling some of the past POSH legends.

Peter Lane, Peterborough United Club Historian said: “Exhibiting in Peterborough Museum means it’s a must-see for all Posh fans who can come and witness this wonderful display of memorabilia dating back to its creation in 1934 to present day”

Sheena Carman, Arts Development and Community Engagement Manager at Peterborough Museum added “This exhibition tells the story of Posh and celebrates its contribution to the city brought together with the help of supporters’’

