New exhibition at Peterborough Museum explores extinction

Extinction looks at how creatures from the past became extinct, why it happened and what we can do to save endangered species, and includes the Must Farm plesiosaur – a long- necked marine reptile, which dates back 165 million years.

This rare find was discovered in 2016 by Darren Withers, a volunteer at the museum. With thanks to Forterra and volunteers, the museum has been able to excavate the specimen and proudly have it on display for the first time since its discovery.

The Extinction exhibition has been developed with funding from The Curry Fund - The Geologists’ Association, Arts Council England, and Forterra.

Alongside the exhibition Peterborough Museum have lots of fun family activities running every week this summer ( July 25 – August 26) from themed arts & crafts sessions to event days such as Zoo-seum and the Big Green Day.

For more details and prices visit peterboroughmuseum.org.uk.

1. Glenys Wass, collections manager, with the dinosaur Photo: David Lowndes

2. Photo: David Lowndes

3. Photo: David Lowndes

4. Photo: David Lowndes