This was the moment when the driver of a stolen car speeds past an officer during a 106mph police chase.

Video (click to play above) shows how a dramatic police chase unfolded - when a driver reached up to 106mph and sped straight over a roundabout in a stolen car.

Sayad Jaffrey, 24, was behind the wheel of a blue Ford Fiesta when he sped past an officer on November 11, 2024. PC Rigby gave chase and Jaffrey continued to drive recklessly, reaching 90mph in a 40mph zone.

Sayad Jaffrey reached speeds of up to 106mph in a stolen car during a police chase in Accrington | Lancashire Police

The pursuit escalated as he sped straight over a roundabout, ignored a temporary red light, and hit 83mph. He then reached 106mph in a 50mph zone.

Drove over stingers with shredded tyres

Jaffrey overtook a white van on a bend at 70mph before driving over police stingers, his tyres shredded. Undeterred, he pushed on, reaching speeds of 85mph in a 50mph zone.

His dangerous driving came to an end when he was forced to stop after reaching 76mph in a 30mph zone. Jaffrey was boxed in by officers PC Rigby and PC Nuttall, who removed him from the car and arrested him.

Cloned number plates

Police later discovered the car had been stolen and was displaying cloned number plates.

Jaffrey was sentenced to eight months in prison | Lancashire Police

Dangerous driver jailed

Jaffrey was sentenced to eight months in prison on January 20 for taking a vehicle without consent, dangerous driving and failing to stop when required by an officer. He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “So, a word of warning from us to you; don’t acquire cars that aren’t your own and don’t drive dangerously; we will find you and we will take action against you.”