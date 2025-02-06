This video More videos

Shocking footage shows the moment an impatient Land Rover driver ran over a council worker in Hardstoft, Derbyshire, after ignoring a road closure.

This was the shocking moment (click to play above) when a workman was sent ‘flying into a bush’ after being rammed into by an impatient driver. Roadworkers had been fixing potholes along Locko Lane, Hardstoft, when the Land Rover drove past road closed signs and weaved his way past traffic management equipment.

One man waves at him to stop but John Leonard Muckle carries on along the road before reversing into one worker, knocking him into the hedgerow.

Muckle failed to stop and drove away from the scene by squeezing past a council truck leaving the worker, who can be seen holding his neck, badly bruised, after the incident on May 13 last year.

Derbyshire County Council reported the incident to police and Muckle, of Pilsley, Chesterfield, Derbys., was later charged with dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for a year at Derby Crown Court on January 22.

Inspector Matt Brown, of Derbyshire Police, said: “The total disregard that Muckle showed for the roadworkers in this incident really was shocking.

“The signs were clear, and he could have been in no doubt that what he was doing was dangerous and could have resulted in really serious injury.

“His actions that day were not only unacceptable but criminal and he will now have 12 months where he won’t be able to get behind the wheel to really think about what he did."

The council's cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “This incident was really shocking and showed a lack of concern for our workers, who are doing a valuable job and doing everything they can to repair our roads.

"Thank you to all our highways teams for all the work they do.

“We take all incidents like this very seriously and are highlighting this case to show what our teams can face.

“Road closed signs are always there for a very good reason.

"When in place during repairs, they’re there to protect you, but also crucially our teams so they can get the job done as there simply isn’t enough room to pass. It might also need a short time for the repairs to dry.

“So, please abide by road closures and show our teams some care. No one deserves to be given a hard time for doing their job.