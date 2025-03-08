Stamford AFC, Bourne Town and March Town boost play-off hopes and a hat-trick of wins for improving Deeping Rangers

Bourne Town matchwinners Henry Dunn (left) and Zak Munton. Photo Dave Mears

Stamford AFC are refusing to give up on a play-off place in the Southern Premier Division Central.

A first-half goal from Jack Duffy was enough to seal victory at Barwell on Saturday and the sixth-placed Daniels are now only outside the play-off places on goal difference. James Blunden failed to convert a second-half penalty which would have made life more comfortable late on, although the hosts were reduced to 10 men for the tackle on Duffy which delivered the spot-kick.

Stamford have now won three of their last four games and appear to be carrying local hopes of play-off football in the division as Spalding United were beaten 2-0 at home by Harborough Town. The Tulips are now seven points off the play-off pace after conceding two second-half goals. Former Posh ‘keeper Aaron Chapman was Spalding’s man-of-the-match. Stamford had closed the gap on the play-off places in midweek with a 2-0 win over Redditch United at the Zeeco Stadium with goals from Toby Liversidge and Blunden.

Second-placed Bourne Town kept the gap to United Counties Premier Division North leaders Eastwood CFC to four points with a 1-0 win at Belper United. Henry Dunn claimed the goal midway through the second-half. Bourne had returned to winning ways in midweek as two Zak Munton goals clinched a 2-0 win over Ashby Ivanhoe at the Abbey Lawn.

In the same section Deeping Rangers have picked the a great time to produce their best run of form of the season as a Josh Moreman penalty secured a third straight win. Deeping are now six points clear of the drop zone after their 1-0 win over Newark & Sherwood United. Wisbech Town made it two wins on the spin with a come-from-behind 2-1 success at Kimberley Miners Welfare.

March Town maintained their play-off place in the Premier Division South with a cosy 4-1 win at bottom club Godmanchester as Craig Gillies scored twice, but struggling Yaxley are just six points above the drop zone after a crushing 6-1 loss at Coventry United. Juninho Gomes grabbed the consolation goal.

Fourth-placed Blackstones lost 2-0 at home to play-off rivals Staveley Miners Welfare in Division One.

All five local teams in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League failed to score with Whittlesey Athletic the only one of them to gain a point. The play-off hopes of FC Peterborough and Holbeach United were damaged by 1-0 home defeats.

Peterborough Sports drew their National League North match at Spennymoor Town 1-1 today.

RESULTS

National League North: Spennymoor Town 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Fryatt).

Southern League Premier Division Central: Barwell 0, Stamford AFC 1 (Duffy); Spalding United 0, Harborough Town 2.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Belper United 0, Bourne Town 1 (Dunn); Deeping Rangers 1 (Moreman), Newark & Sherwood United 0; Kimberley Miners Welfare 1, Wisbech Town 2 (Conyard, Ward).

Premier Division South: Coventry United 6, Yaxley 1 (Gomes); Godmanchester Rovers 1, March Town 4 (Gillies 2, Allen, Henderson).

Division One: Blackstones 0, Staveley Miners Welfare 2.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Parson Drove 0, AFC Sudbury Res 1; FC Peterborough 0, Gorleston Res 1; Haverhill Rovers 2, Pinchbeck United 0; Holbeach United 0, Dussindale & Hellesdon R 1; Whittlesey Athletic 0, Needham Market Res 0.