Peterborough Sports skipper celebrates a new contract with an equalising goal

Ryan Fryatt in action for Sports. Photo Darren Wiles

Ryan Fryatt celebrated a new contract at Peterborough Sports with the equaliser in a decent 1-1 National League North draw at in-form Spennymoor.

Centre-back Fryatt and forward Max Booth have already committed to another season at PIMS Park and the former made it an excellent couple of days by converting a corner from Will Van Lier at the far post with a rasping drive. The hosts, who have reached the semi-finals of the FA Trophy, had opened the scoring on 39 minutes through Corey McKeown.

Sports had been boosted before the game with the return of MJ Kamara on loan from Lincoln City. They also gave a debut to Doncaster loanee midfielder Sam Straughan-Brown.

The city side dropped a place to 11th ahead of a home game with South Shields on Tuesday (March 11, 7.45pm). There’s now a nine point gap to the play-offs so a top half finish for the first time might now be the height of Sports’ ambitions.

It was the home side who created the first real chance of the game as some smart play from McKeown allowed him to slip Glen Taylor in behind. The striker prodded an effort goalward only for it to be stopped low by Sports’ keeper Peter Crook. Matty Dolan fired the rebound over the crossbar.

Sports went on to control a lot of the first-half only to fall behind when young winger McKeown found himself in space to the left side of the 18-yard box. He cut past his man, jinked into the area, before firing a low, curled strike into the net off the far post. Van Leir then produced a fine piece of defending to keep his side in touch at the break.

Straughan-Brown tried his luck from the edge of the area at the start of the second-half, only for Dolan to deflect it out for a corner. Captain Fryatt did bring the scores level soon afterwards.

Dan Jarvis almost forced the home ‘keeper into a fumbled save from distance before Sheffield United loanee Alfie Atherton forced the ‘keeper into a fine stop.

There was an end-to-end finish to the game with Sports’ substitute Nathaniel Muenda denied by the ‘keeper before Van Lier cracked the rebound just wide.

Spennymoor Town: James, Dyson, Rowe, Pollock, Staunton, Shrimpton (Huntley 67), Dolan; Mondal (Simpson 59), Ramshaw (Rutledge 77), McKeown, Taylor. Subs not used: Myers, Ledger.

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Kamara, Gash, Fryatt, Van Lier, Straughan-Brown, Alban-Jones, Jarvis, Bondswell (Mukuna 76), Gyasi, Atherton (Muenda 72). Subs not used: Elsom, Osagie, Challinor.

Attendance: 1,202