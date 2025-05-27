Potential Premier League interest in Peterborough United Wembley hero

Harley Mills has one year left on his Peterborough United contract.

Peterborough United seem set to face a fight to keep teenage sensation Harley Mills at the club this summer.

The 19-year-old full-back is rumoured to have caught the attention of Premier League side Fulham, who, according to Football League World, have submitted a £1m bid. The same site reported Posh’s interest in Bristol Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor, which the club later confirmed.

Mills was linked with a move to Championship side Queens Park Rangers in January.

Mills enjoyed a breakout season in the 24/25 campaign, particularly in the second half and went onto appear in 17 matches in all competitions. His highlight was of course the stunning free-kick he scored at Wembley against Birmingham City in the Vertu Trophy Final in April.

Mills would appear to have a path to being Posh’s starting left-back next season with Tayo Edun so far rejecting two contract offers to remain at the club.

Mills, however, has just one year remaining on his current contract and it yet to agree fresh terms. The club has offered him a new deal on the same wages as fellow teenage full-back and academy graduate James Dornelly but the Mills camp has not yet accepted.

Posh are believed to be open to selling any player this summer who is coming into their final year and unwilling to sign a new deal, other notable players in the same position currently are Malik Mothersille and Archie Collins.

Posh are yet to comment on the current speculation surrounding Mills.

Fulham finished 11th in the Premier League but boss Marco Silva is far from certain to stay and has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including Tottenham Hotspur.