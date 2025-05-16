Tayo rejects a new deal and Peterborough United are still waiting on Sam

Tayo Edun in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Left-back Tayo Edun has turned down a second contract offer from Peterborough United.

The 26 year-old impressed at London Road in the second-half of the 2024-25 season after joining on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic and signing a short-term contract. Edun scored twice in 17 Posh appearances, although he was also sent of twice in derby games against Cambridge United and Northampton Town.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was keen to keep him, but the deals offered have fallen short of what Edun wants. It’s a situation complicated by the fact Posh have three contracted left-backs at the club in Rio Adebisi, Harley Mills and Jack Sparkes. Mills is currently mulling over a new contract offer from Posh, while Sparkes is on the transfer list after completing just one year of a three-year deal. Sparkes is currently in League Two play-off action with Chesterfield.

"Three left-backs is too many for a club of our size, and we have four,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said. “It’s too much of a drain on our budget. The manager wants Tayo so we have offered him two deals, but he’s turned them both down.”

Sam Hughes scores for Posh v Charlton earlier this year. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh have offered a contract to Sam Hughes who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Posh from Stockport County. Those negotiations might speed up now that County have been knocked out of the League One play-offs.

Hughes signed a three-year contract with County last summer so a fee could be involved. Posh are seeking commanding centre-backs for next season and have confirmed an interest in Connor Taylor of Bristol Rovers.

Fry added: “When we played County on Good Friday they told me to speak about Sam when the season was over. We have spoken to Sam and offered him terms. He has yet to respond and if he says no there would be no point talking further with his club.

"We want centre-backs who can dominate their penalty area and who would head a double decker bus out of their box and Sam is the nearest we had to that last season. I will be at all three play-off finals at Wembley so I will be speaking to a lot of people about of things then.”