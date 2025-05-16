Peterborough United confirm interest in a League Two centre-back

Connor Taylor in action for Bristol Rovers. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Peterborough United have confirmed a report linking them with a move for Bristol Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor.

The ‘Football League World’ website made the connection on Friday morning and Posh director of football Barry Fry, the man in charge of transfer negotiations at London Road, confirmed Taylor is ‘one of many centre-backs on our list.’

Fry insists Posh have not yet made a bid for the 23 year-old who was a rare shining light in a drab season for Bristol Rovers who were relegated from League One.

Fry said: “My job initially is to contact clubs to check on the availability of players we want to sign. I have spoken to someone about Connor who was probably Rovers’ best player last season, but that’s as far as it has gone. We have not made a bid, but Connor is one of several centre-backs on our list.”

Taylor moved to Rovers for a reported £300k from Stoke City in August 2023 after a previous loan spell at the club. He has made 89 appearances for the club since his permanent move, scoring three times.

Taylor is thought to be open to a move following Rovers’ relegation and other clubs are understood to be interested in him. He’s a commanding centre-back which Posh are keen to find following a terrible season defensively when they conceded more League One goals (81) than every other club bar Crawley Town.

Rovers have re-appointed Darrell Clarke as first-team manager. He’s a promotion-winning boss from their past.