Posh star Ronnie Edwards in action with Tammy Abraham of Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in July 2021.

Early in the day it looked likely the 19 year-old would be leaving for the Premier League as Crystal Palace joined Chelsea in making sizeable bids for the central defender.

But Posh have rejected all bids and instead strengthened the defence by taking Newcastle United; centre-back Kelland Watts on loan until January.

To complete a decent day for Posh they received fees for unwanted midfielders Ryan Broom (from Cheltenham) and Idris Kanu (Barnet).

Palace were understood to have offered £4 million for Edwards with another £4 million in add ons.

The Londoners offered a similar amount in the summer, a bid MacAnthony described as ‘derisory.’.

Posh are thought to have rejected a £6 million bid plus add ons from Chelsea late last week. The Blues were expected to raise that offer to £8 million today, but if they did it wasn’t accepted.

MacAnthony said today the arrival of Watts was not as a replacement for Edwards, even though he said on Wednesday a left-sided centre-back was a contingency plan should the England Under 19 international depart and not be loaned staright back to London Road. Watts is currently recovering from a knee operation and won’t play for at least three weeks.

It has now emerged MacAnthony was never selling Edwards unless he was loaned back for the rest of the season, something Palace sources suggested they were happy to do.

MacAnthony started chatting to Posh fans on social media tonight saying: “We were making this signing (Watts) regardless of Ronnie situation plus I was not selling Ronnie without him coming back for a while.”

In response to a suggestion there’s no way he would sell Edwards for as little as £4 million up front, MacAnthony replied: “correct, not a chance.”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Wednesday he turned down two club record bids for the Edwards at the end of last week.

The PT has twice reported on Chelsea’s interest in Edwards in the past three weeks.

Posh have sold midfielder Ryan Broom back to League One rivals Cheltenham Town late on transfer deadline day. The fee is undisclosed. The 25 year-old started just 8 games in two years at Posh.

Posh midfielder Idris Kanu has joined Barnet for an undisclosed fee. He has signed a two year contract with the National League club.