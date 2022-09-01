Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old left-sided centre-back made 34 appearances in Sky Bet League One last term with Wigan Athletic, helping the Latics to promotion to the Championship and made 49 appearances for Plymouth Argyle at the same level the year before.

Watts has made one senior appearance for Newcastle as a substitute in the Premier League and has also represented the club in the EFL Trophy.

His arrival does NOT mean the departure of talented teenager Ronnie Edwards is inevitable.

Posh have been keen to sign a left-footed centre-back, something they have been without since Mark Beevers left London Road.

Posh manager Grant McCann said: “I am delighted to get Kelland. He won the league with Wigan Athletic last season at this level. He is 6ft 4, strong in the air and comfortable on the ball and is a left-sided centre back, so I am pleased we have managed to get it over the line. He has a really good pedigree and is an excellent defender.