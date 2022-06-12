Jeando Fuchs (left) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

MacAnthony took part in an impromptu twitter exchange with Posh fans yesterday and one asked him about the future of Fuchs.

“Turned a 7-figure bid from a Swiss club down, believe it or not! Love Fuchsy,” MacAnthony replied before admitting he didn’t even ask Posh director of football Barry Fry the interested club’s name.

MacAnthony also dismissed reports his club had turned down a £4 million bid from Premier League club Crystal Palace for teenage defender Ronnie Edwards.

"Nobody was silly enough to put that kind of derisory bid in writing for young Ronnie so don’t believe all you read,” MacAnthony said. “The big clubs know us better than that.”

The Peterborough Telegraph reported on June 2 that a bid for the sought after England youth international had been rejected. Spurs, Aston Villa and Southampton have all been linked with a move for Edwards this summer.

MacAntony also hinted there had been interest in Harrison Burrows and that two bids for transfer listed midfielder Jorge Grant had been received, but, as revealed in the PT last week, Plymouth Argyle’s interest in unwanted midfielder Ryan Brrom had waned.