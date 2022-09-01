Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelland Watts celebrates promotion with Wigan Athletic last season. Photo: Getty Images.

10.45pm: Posh have sold midfielder Ryan Broom back to League One rivals Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee. Posh signed him from Cheltenham for a reported £200k in August, 2020, but he started just 8 games for the club.

10.30pm: There’s been the usual late flurry of signings as Stoke full-back Tom Edwards joins Barnsley on loan and Potters winger Liam McCarron has gone to neighbours Port Vale, also on loan.

Dreby have signed their main striker target, Will Osula from Sheffield United, on loan and Forest Green Rovers have picked up Norwegian forward Bryan Fiabema on loan from Chelsea.

Idris Kanu in action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Carl Winchester has dropped down a division from Sunderland to Shrewsbury, again on loan.

10pm: Blackburn striker Dan Butterworth has joined Port Vale on loan.

9.15pm: Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been hitting back at social media critics suggesting the signing of a centre-back who won’t be fit for another month is a bit daft. Kelland Watts has joined Posh on loan from Newcastle United until January after helping Wigan Athletic to the League One title last season. Incidentally Wigan Post reporter Paul Kendrick described the signing as ‘great.’

MacAnthony said: “Manager wants left footer in his back 3 for balance. Wants this player as he’s a L1 title winner & is fit in 4 weeks or so. Don’t see the issue here, but some of you will always find one. If any issues with injury then we don’t have player until summer etc so what’s confusing about that? It works for all parties involved.”

Big centre-forward Harry Smith has left Orient for Exeter and Lincoln have signed Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue.

Expect the League One signings to come flying in during the last two hours of the transfer window.

9.00pm: Posh remain hopeful of selling transfer-listed midfielder Ryan Broom before the summer transfer window shuts at 11pm.

There has been plenty of interest in the 25 year-old who wants to remain in League One after a strong season on loan at Plymouth last term.

The departure of Idris Kanu to Barnet earlier today means Broom is the only player transfer-listed at the end of last season to remain at Posh.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym (Mansfield), centre-back Mark Beevers (Perth Glory) and Jorge Grant (Hearts) are the other transfer-listed players to have already moved on.

8.30pm: MIdfielder Elliott Thorpe has moved to Burton Albion on loan and Oxford United have taken midfielder Djavan Anderson on loan from Lazio.

7.30pm. Kelland Watts has signed for Posh from Newcastle United, on loan until January.

Ipswich have confirmed the signing of Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara for an undisclosed fee believed to be around the £500k mark.

Romanian winger Dennis Politic has moved to Port Vale from Serie B Italian side Cremonese on loan.

6.30pm. Newcastle United are set to loan centre-back Kelland Watts to Posh according to the Daily Mail. Watts is left-footed so would fit what Posh are seeking should Ronnie Edwards depart. Watts (22) made 35 appearances for Wigan in League One last season which ended in a promotion for the Latics, but he is currently recovering from a knee injury sustained on the Magpies’ pre-season tour of Austria.He is apparently four weeks from full fitness.

Accrington have signed defender Bailey Sloane from Clitheroe.

Centre-back Christian Marques has been loaned from Wolves to Forest Green Rovers and Ipswich have completed the signing of forward Gassan Ahadme from Burton.

Midfielder Alex Gilbey has left Charlton to join Steve Evans at Stevenage.

6pm: Posh have reported the departure of young forward Hameed Ishola whose contract has been cancelled by mutual consent. Ishola was an Academy graduate on a professional development deal. He was on loan at Yaxley last season.

A few League One signings to report as Bristol Rovers complete a hat-trick with the arrival of Burnley defender Bobby Thomas on loan.

Striker Christian Saydee has joined Shrewsbury on loan from Bournemouth and midfielder James Olayinkahas left Arsenal for Cheltenham on a free tansfer.

4.30pm: Bristol Rovers have completed their second signing of the day, Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn has moved to the Memorial Stadium on loan. He scored in both Championship matches for Boro against Posh last season.

Fleetwood have signed striker Admiral Muskwe on loan from Luton Town.

3.15pm Bristol Rovers have signed Fulham forward Sylvester Jasper on loan.

3pm: Striker Luke Jephcott is set to leave Plymouth. Several options open to him apparently.

Ipswich have had a £500,000 bid for midfielder Panutche Camara accepted by Plymouth.

2.15pm: Shrewsbury have confirmed the signing on loan of Crystal Palace forward Rob Street.

1.30pm: Plymouth have signed centre-forward Sam Cosgrove on a season-long loan from Birmingham City. The striker had loan spells at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon in League One last season. It’s the first confirmed signing by a League One club. according to the BBC anyway.

Pompey remain confident they can keep winger Ronan Curtis despite interest from Watford and QPR.

Palace Under-21 striker Rob Street is set to join Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan.

Bolton, Charlton and Oxford all keen on signing forward Macauley Bonne on loan from Ipswich.

1pm: Posh midfielder Idris Kanu has joined National League Barnet on a two-year contract after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee. Kanu (22) was Posh’s longest-serving player having joined from Aldershot in August, 2017. Kanu started 21 Posh games, 11 of them in the EFL Trophy. He made 48 substitute appearances for the club.

Tyreece Simpson, a forward linked with Posh in the summerl has joined Championship side Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

12.15pm: The London Standard and Sky Sports are reporting an £8 million package offer for Ronnie Edwards from Premier League Crystal Palace. Posh chairman Darragh McAnthony dismissed a reported Palace offer of £4 million earlier this summer as ‘derisory.’

Noon: So it’s noon on transfer deadline day and only four signings have been confirmed by EFL clubs, all in League Two.

According to Gloucester Live Cheltenham are poised to complete the permanent signing of James Olayinka from Arsenal though and Sky Sports are reporting Bristol Rovers are taking Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn on loan. Coburn scored in both Championship matches for Boro against Posh last season.

George Hirst, a forward linked with Posh in the summer and who was on loan at Pompey last season, has joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Barnsley are apparently looking to sign Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff on loan.

10.45am: Ipswich are reportedly in talks with former Pompey striker Gassan Ahadme who has been told he can leave Burton Albion.

10.30am: Posh are still trying to offload transfer-lister pair Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu. Plenty of interest apparently so they could leave before the end of the day.

10am: Former Posh loan striker Saido Berahino (29) has joined Cypriot top flight team AEL Limassol following his summer release from Sheffield Wednesday.

Poortsmouth, who host Posh on Saturday, are closing in on a deal for winger Harvey St Claire, a Scottish under 21 international currently with Venezia in Italy and Derby and Ipswich are reportedly battling it out for Sheffield United youngster Will Osula.

Another former Posh loanee Ryan Tunnicliffe is expected to leave Pompey today.

As of 10pm on Wednesday, League One clubs had made 39 signings between them in August.

It wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if that number was doubled on the final day of summer trading on Thursday.

The deadline for transfers is 11pm and then there will be no more movement between clubs until January unless players are out of contract.

Notable arrivals into League One included Owen Dale who moved to Portsmouth on loan from Blackpool and experienced centre-back Richard Keogh who also left Blackpool to join Ipswich Town.

Wycombe Wanderers signed centre-back Alfie Mawson on a free transfer. He was in an England squad as recently as 2018 and was an ever-present in the Premier League with Swansea City in the 2017-18 season.

Wednesday also took Mark McGuinness on loan from Cardiff City. He once scored a winning goal for Posh when an Ipswich Town player.