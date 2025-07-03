Peterborough United unveil their new away strip for the 2025-26 season and 'olive green' is the colour of choice

From the left, Declan Frith, Oscar Wallin, Gustav Lindgren, James Dornelly and Abraham Odoh model the new Posh away shirt. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have unveiled their away shirt for the 2025-26 season.

The club blurb accompanying the release states: ‘Crafted in a rich olive green, this season’s away shirt features a navy-trimmed round collar and short sleeves, creating a bold and stylish look. The iconic Pos crest is reimagined in a striking desert dust colourway for our crest and our valued kit sponsors.

‘The brand-new shirt is a part of PUMA’s RE:FIBRE Program, meaning each shirt is made using at least 95% recycled materials from textile waste and other used fabrics, combining innovation with sustainability.'

Adult shirts are priced at £52, while junior shirts are £40 with a full mini kit available for £42 including shorts and socks.

The club had already launched their new home strip in the traditional Posh blue with a unique feature of the names of 20 club legends written in space under the armpits.

A third strip for the 2025-26 season is expected to be launched before the new League One season starts on August 2.