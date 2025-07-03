Peterborough United unveil their new away strip for the 2025-26 season and 'olive green' is the colour of choice

By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:58 BST
From the left, Declan Frith, Oscar Wallin, Gustav Lindgren, James Dornelly and Abraham Odoh model the new Posh away shirt. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.placeholder image
From the left, Declan Frith, Oscar Wallin, Gustav Lindgren, James Dornelly and Abraham Odoh model the new Posh away shirt. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United have unveiled their away shirt for the 2025-26 season.

The club blurb accompanying the release states: ‘Crafted in a rich olive green, this season’s away shirt features a navy-trimmed round collar and short sleeves, creating a bold and stylish look. The iconic Pos crest is reimagined in a striking desert dust colourway for our crest and our valued kit sponsors.

‘The brand-new shirt is a part of PUMA’s RE:FIBRE Program, meaning each shirt is made using at least 95% recycled materials from textile waste and other used fabrics, combining innovation with sustainability.'

Adult shirts are priced at £52, while junior shirts are £40 with a full mini kit available for £42 including shorts and socks.

The club had already launched their new home strip in the traditional Posh blue with a unique feature of the names of 20 club legends written in space under the armpits.

Home kit 2025-26

A third strip for the 2025-26 season is expected to be launched before the new League One season starts on August 2.

