Peterborough United's new home shirt includes an homage to club heroes - and it's on sale now!

Posh playing legends Craig Mackail-Smith (left) and Aaron Mclean model the new Posh shirt.

Peterborough United’s home shirt for the 2025-26 season is a tribute to the club’s legendary figures.

The club launched the strip this week. It is on sale now in the club shop and online at www.theposhonlinestore.

Aaron Mclean and Craig Mackail-Smith – two bona fide playing legends – were at the kit launch as a nod to their superb contributions to some of the most successful times in Posh history.

The entire kit is in the traditional Posh royal blue colour, with a standout crew neck collar, while a unique element has been added under the arms, namely a strip that pays homage to 20 club legends, dating back to the 1960s.

The legends named on the shirt are: Terry Bly, Bobby Barnes, George Boyd, Noel Cantwell, Jack Carmichael, Ken Charlery, Andy Clarke,John Cozens,David Farrell, Darren Ferguson, Jim Hall, Mick Halsall, Noel Luke, Aaron McLean, Craig Mackail-Smith, Peter McNamee, Tommy Robson, Chris Turner, Mark Tyler, David Seaman.

A club press release stated: “This kit isn’t just a nod to the past; it’s a call to the future. The campaign tagline ‘write your name in history’, invites our next generation of Posh players to make their mark and continue this amazing legacy.’

Adult shirts are priced at £52, whilst junior shirts are £40 with a full mini kit available for £42 including shorts and socks.