Peterborough United through to FA Cup First Round thanks to remarkable 5-minute Kira Rai hat-trick in week marred by racial abuse

Kira Rai celebrates scoring for Peterborough United Women. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Peterborough United’s Kira Rai stole the show in the FA Cup on Sunday as she capped off a week in which she has made a strong statement on and off the pitch.

Rai, who arrived last month from Derby County, scored a remarkable five-minute hat-trick in the second half against Notts County to secure Posh a 5-1 win and a place in the First Round Proper of the Women’s FA Cup.

Before the match, Posh were joined by teams from across the Women’s National League system in making a strong statement against racism and in support of Rai, who has unfortunately suffered racial abuse online following the announcement of the her move.

Following the comments, Rai- who is an ambassador for the think tank on South Asian representation in the game, Trehan Football- took to Instagram to say: “Football has given me so much happiness and I usually prefer to share the positives. Signing for a new club should be a moment to celebrate but instead, there are the comments I’m seeing on a page that shines a spotlight on South Asian footballing culture.

“Ignoring them would mean accepting them and that’s something I can’t do. Racism has no place in football or anywhere.”

The club issued a swift response, stating: “Peterborough United condemns the racist abuse directed at members of our club on social media platforms. This behaviour is unacceptable and has no place in football or society.

“We are in contact with the players affected and they have our full support. We encourage social media platforms to take further action to address incidents of this nature.”

On Sunday at PIMS Park, it was Rai’s football that did the talking as she helped Posh recover from 1-0 down to make light work of WNL Division One Midlands rivals Notts County.

Peterborough United and Notts County players stand together. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Niamh Reynolds hit the crossbar for Posh in the opening stages but they were caught on the break after 20 minutes and Laura Vine took full advantage when a shot, which followed a quick breakaway, landed right at her feet to tap home.

Reynolds brought Posh level with ten to play in the first half by smashing a penalty into the bottom corner after Jessica Stanford had been brought down in the box.

The scores were level at the break but Rai then stepped forward in the second half. In the 49th minute, she grabbed her first meeting a whipped cross at the backpost to open her account for the club.

Just three minute later she popped up again, rounding the goalkeeper and tolling the ball into the bottom corner and a clam finish marked her third of the game, just five minutes after her first.

The final goal was an own goal as Jess Rousseau pressurised a defender into a mistake from a wicked cross.

The draw for the Adobe Women's FA Cup first round proper will take place on Monday (October 6 at 7pm). Teams from the FA Women's National League Premier Division- the league above Posh- enter at this stage.

Posh are not in action next weekend after their game at home to Leafield Athletic was postponed due to the visitors’ involvement in the National League Cup.