Peterborough United player targeted with racial abuse online

A player from the Peterborough United Women’s team has been targeted by racist abuse online.

Abuse was targeted at new signing Kira Rai following the announcement of her signing from Derby County last month.

In response to derogatory comments, Rai- who is an ambassador for the think tank on South Asian representation in the game, Trehan Football- posted on Instagram: “Football has given me so much happiness and I usually prefer to share the positives. Signing for a new club should be a moment to celebrate but instead, there are the comments I’m seeing on a page that shines a spotlight on South Asian footballing culture.

Ignoring them would mean accepting them and that’s something I can’t do. Racism has no place in football or anywhere.”

Peterborough United have issued a statement. Photo: Joe Dent.

On Wednesday evening (October 1), the club released a statement which read: “Peterborough United condemns the racist abuse directed at members of our club on social media platforms. This behaviour is unacceptable and has no place in football or society.

“We are in contact with the players affected and they have our full support. We encourage social media platforms to take further action to address incidents of this nature.

“We will be making no further comments.”