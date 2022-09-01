Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh star Ronnie Edwards in action with Tammy Abraham of Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in July 2021.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Wednesday he turned down two club record bids for the 19 year-old central defender at the end of last week.

Chelsea are thought to be the club chasing Edwards the hardest. A source close to Stamford Bridge told the PT they had a £6 million bid rejected last week, but will be back with an £8 million offer on Thursday.

Posh have been holding out for a considerable fee and a promise from the buying club to loan Edwards straight back to London Road. If Edwards does leave for good today, Posh have a contingency plan involving the arrival of a left-footed centre-back.

The PT has twice reported on Chelsea’s interest in Edwards in the past three weeks.

Posh are also keen to offload transfer-listed midfielders Idris Kanu and Ryan Broom. The club are known to have accepted two offers from League Two clubs for Broom who has turned both moves down.

As of 10pm on Wednesday, League One clubs had made 39 signings between them in August.

It wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if that number was doubled on the final day of summer trading on Thursday.

The deadline for transfers is 11pm and then there will be no more movement between clubs until January unless players are out of contract.

Notable arrivals into League One included Owen Dale who moved to Portsmouth on loan from Blackpool and experienced centre-back Richard Keogh who also left Blackpool to join Ipswich Town.

Wycombe Wanderers signed centre-back Alfie Mawson on a free transfer. He was in an England squad as recently as 2018 and was an ever-present in the Premier League with Swansea City in the 2017-18 season.

Wednesday also took Mark McGuinness on loan from Cardiff City. He once scored a winning goal for Posh when an Ipswich Town player.