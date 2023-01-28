Peterborough United: Darren Ferguson tries again for his first home game back at Posh
Peterborough United host Portsmouth at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 28, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Darren Ferguson will try again to play his first home game back at Posh after the Charlton match last week was postponed at the 11th hour.
He faces a fellow new man in charge in John Mousinho, who has won both of his matches in charge of Portsmouth so far.
Posh are hoping to move clear of today’s visitors, who sit just one point behind them in the League One table.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.