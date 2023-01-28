Joe Ward is expected to be in the Posh line-up to face Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

Darren Ferguson will try again to play his first home game back at Posh after the Charlton match last week was postponed at the 11th hour.

He faces a fellow new man in charge in John Mousinho, who has won both of his matches in charge of Portsmouth so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are hoping to move clear of today’s visitors, who sit just one point behind them in the League One table.