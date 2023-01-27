Hector Kyprianou (left) celebrates a Posh goal at Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​The 21 year-old summer signing from Leyton Orient was a surprise starter in Darren Ferguson’s first selection as Posh manager.

Kyprianou helped knock tough-tackling Jeando Fuchs out of the matchday squad altogether and impressed in a midfield alliance alongside Jack Taylor in a 2-0 win at Port Vale.

The Cypriot under 21 international’s ability to break up play and move the ball on quickly caught the eye and he appears to be a certain starter for Saturday's big League One game against Portsmouth at the Weston Homes Stadium in a deep-lying midfield role.

“Orient had very good players, but this has been a step up for me,” Kyprianou admitted. "I came here to learn initially and to try and break into the team in the second-half of the season.

"I’m pleased with how it’s gone and I’ve enjoyed being here, but I know I still have so much still to learn.

"I’ve been under the radar a bit which I don’t mind at all. I want to play like everyone else, but I have stayed patient and now I want to grab my opportunities when they come.

"The game against Port Vale went really well. It’s good to play alongside Jack Taylor as he has been a top player for a while now. The partnership worked well.

"In my position you need to do both aspects of a midfielder’s job really well by winning the ball and then keeping possession. It’s not a position that will win many headlines, but it’s an important role for the team.

"I loved to watch the players who are outstanding in the position like Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Casimero and Michael Carrick.

"And I’m excited about being involved in the second half of the season. Every game will be a battle. but we will be well prepared.”

The 21 year-old has made 26 appearances (14 starts) in all competitions in his debut season at London Road, scoring one goal in a 3-0 home win over Morecambe in August.