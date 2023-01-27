Kwame Poku battles for the ball against Milton Keynes. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson brought Poku to Posh in the summer of 2021 from League Two Colchester for what was described as a “substantial six-figure fee.”

After bedding into the squad, Poku went on to make ten Championship appearances under Ferguson and a further ten under Grant McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in League One now, the pair have reunited and Poku has insisted that the transition has been smooth.

He said: "He’s had more time to implement his tactics and that’s a good thing. I enjoyed my time with Grant McCann but this gaffer came back and it just felt normal to me.

"The hard work is starting to pay off but more importantly, I’m getting into those positions where I can create and can score.

"The manager has spoken to me about being in the box and doing everything an attacker should to get chances and put them away or make the right decision.

Poku has scored four times in all competitions this season, just one shy of his best-ever return in a season but has not scored since Posh’s 3-1 defeat to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup Second Round in November.

He has picked up five assists in the league though and formed a strong partnership with Ephron Mason-Clark and Jonson Clarke-Harris in recent weeks.

The three started together in Posh's last match- a 2-0 win at Port Vale- which has left five points behind Barnsley in the final play-off place but Poku is backing following his manager’s advice of not looking at the league table, with 19 games to go until the promotion picture is decided.

He added: “As a group, we’ve got a partnership going and there’s a real connection going there. We all match each other’s playing styles, Ephron is quick, Jonno is strong and I’m creative so it works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting people into the box, like Ephron did against Port Vale, is important and that’s something this gaffer wants us to do more of.