Kwame Poku relishing the chance to work with Darren Ferguson again- the man brought him to Peterborough United
Kwame Poku has spoken of his happiness to be working with Darren Ferguson again at Peterborough United.
Ferguson brought Poku to Posh in the summer of 2021 from League Two Colchester for what was described as a “substantial six-figure fee.”
After bedding into the squad, Poku went on to make ten Championship appearances under Ferguson and a further ten under Grant McCann.
Back in League One now, the pair have reunited and Poku has insisted that the transition has been smooth.
He said: "He’s had more time to implement his tactics and that’s a good thing. I enjoyed my time with Grant McCann but this gaffer came back and it just felt normal to me.
"The hard work is starting to pay off but more importantly, I’m getting into those positions where I can create and can score.
"The manager has spoken to me about being in the box and doing everything an attacker should to get chances and put them away or make the right decision.
Poku has scored four times in all competitions this season, just one shy of his best-ever return in a season but has not scored since Posh’s 3-1 defeat to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup Second Round in November.
He has picked up five assists in the league though and formed a strong partnership with Ephron Mason-Clark and Jonson Clarke-Harris in recent weeks.
The three started together in Posh's last match- a 2-0 win at Port Vale- which has left five points behind Barnsley in the final play-off place but Poku is backing following his manager’s advice of not looking at the league table, with 19 games to go until the promotion picture is decided.
He added: “As a group, we’ve got a partnership going and there’s a real connection going there. We all match each other’s playing styles, Ephron is quick, Jonno is strong and I’m creative so it works.
"Getting people into the box, like Ephron did against Port Vale, is important and that’s something this gaffer wants us to do more of.
“It’s important to take every game as it comes and look to build on what we’ve done in the past and in training. It’s important to stay focused and live in the moment and not think of what-ifs.”