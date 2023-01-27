Frankie Kent celebrates promotion with Posh in May, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Many of the current Posh squad won promotion from League One under current manager Darren Ferguson just two years ago. The likes of Jack Taylor, Nathan Thompson and Frankie Kent can vouch for the thrill and excitement that comes from achieving tangible success and they can pass it on to the club’s emerging stars like Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Posh have had a frustrating week with back-to-back postponements, but they will move to within a place and two points of the play-off places by beating Portsmouth at London Road tomorrow (3pm kick off).

That won’t be easy as Pompey are experiencing the fabled ‘new manager bounce’ as, while Posh have been kicking their heels, rookie head coach John Mousinho (36) has overseen successive 2-0 wins in his first two games in charge to move his team to within a point of Darren Ferguson’s side.

"It was great to see a young coach, who has taken the time to get his coaching badges, be given his chance at such a big club,” Ferguson said. “I was 34 when I got my first chance at Peterborough and sometimes the opportunity is all you need.

"John has certainly started well. I have watched their win at Fleetwood on Tuesday and they were very good. They have strong players in key positions like Marlon Park and, a player I worked with, Ryan Tunnicliffe.

"I’m expecting a good game tomorrow between two good sides in front of a big crowd. They’ll probably bring 2,500 and pack out the away end.

"We have been frustrated by the postponements, but I have to say on both occasions the players responded well, got their heads down and trained well.

"It's nothing we can affect. All we can do is win the next game. We will try and take care of Portsmouth and then move onto the next one.

"Sometimes we dwell too much on the negative side of things. I’ve been reminding some of the senior players this week what a great feeling it was to win promotion together two seasons ago.

"I’d love to experience it again with this group and we have a chance. The quality is here.”

