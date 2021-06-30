Peterborough United are chasing an Ipswich Town midfielder

Flynn Downes (right) in action for Ipswich at Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Downes is currently training with Ipswich Under 23s as first-team boss Paul Cook re-builds his squad after a disappointing League One season. He handed in a transfer request 18 months ago after a £1.6 million bid for his services from Crystal Palace was rejected.

The 22 year-old sufferd an injury plagued campaign last season and his value has now depreciated.

Posh face competition to sign Downes from Championship rivals Barnsley. Downes is understood to have reservations about joining Posh as he feels they could face an immediate relegation from the second tier.

Apart from a 10-game spell on loan at Luton Town in January, 2018, Downes has played exclusively for Ipswich, a club he initially joined at the age of seven

He made his club debut for the Tractor Boys aged 18 in a Championship fixture. He has played exactly 100 times for Ipswich, scoring just three goals.

Downes made 25 appearances for Ipswich in League One last season, but he is not in manager Paul Cook’s plans for next season.