New club for Ricky Miller, more goals for ex-Posh midfielders, an old boss masterminds an FA Cup shock and illness for Ivan Toney

Ricky Miller in action for Posh.

Miller, who was raised in Bretton, Peterborough, made his debut in a match at Mickleover Sports. It finished 2-2 with Grantham conceding twice in the final three minutes. Grantham are six points adrift at the foot of the table.

Former Posh boss Mark Cooper saw his League Two Barrow side hold Ipswich Town to a 0-0 draw at Portman Road in the FA Cup. Ipswich sacked manager Paul Cook after the game.

Tommy Rowe scored from 20 yards for Doncaster Rovers, but the lowly League One side were beaten 3-2 at home by League Two Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Cooper at his first Posh match as manager in 2009.

Ethan Hamilton scored twice as Accrington Stanley thrashed lowly Fleetwood Town 5-1 in a League One match. The midfielder, who left Posh in the summer, now has six goals for the season.