New club for Ricky Miller, more goals for ex-Posh midfielders, an old boss masterminds an FA Cup shock and illness for Ivan Toney
Former Peterborough United striker Ricky Miller has signed for Northern Premier League strugglers Grantham Town.
Miller, who was raised in Bretton, Peterborough, made his debut in a match at Mickleover Sports. It finished 2-2 with Grantham conceding twice in the final three minutes. Grantham are six points adrift at the foot of the table.
Former Posh boss Mark Cooper saw his League Two Barrow side hold Ipswich Town to a 0-0 draw at Portman Road in the FA Cup. Ipswich sacked manager Paul Cook after the game.
Tommy Rowe scored from 20 yards for Doncaster Rovers, but the lowly League One side were beaten 3-2 at home by League Two Mansfield.
Ethan Hamilton scored twice as Accrington Stanley thrashed lowly Fleetwood Town 5-1 in a League One match. The midfielder, who left Posh in the summer, now has six goals for the season.
Ex-Posh striker Ivan Toney missed Brentford’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Leeds United today after a positive Covid test.