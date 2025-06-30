Married on Saturday before signing for Peterborough United on Monday - it's been a whirlwind for the new goalkeeper

Alex Bass. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images).

Signing for Peterborough United wasn’t the biggest or best thing that has happened to goalkeeper Alex Bass in the last few days.

Bass (27) was told of the impending move from Notts County to the Weston Homes on Saturday, which just happened to also be his wedding day!

He now spends the bulk of his first week of marriage with his new football teammates at St George’s Park after signing a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year after Posh and County agreed a ‘substantial’ six-figure fee.

Bass said: "It has been pretty mad. I found out on Saturday the move was on and then I had to text my partner on the morning of our wedding day!

But she was great, we both understand how things work in football and how quickly things can move. It was a special day and I am absolutely delighted to be here at the club.

"When I heard about the interest, it was something that really excited me. The way the club plays is similar to Notts County, my former club, so it will be nice to get to know the lads this week at the training camp and get started."

Posh boss Ferguson was naturally delighted to have filled a key position in his League One squad.

"Alex is a good age for a goalkeeper,” Ferguson said. “We have kept an eye on him for a while and happily the chairman has managed to get the deal done with Notts County and the player was really keen on joining us.

"Obviously it was an area that we have been looking at since Jed Steer left the club. I believe he will be a really good signing, he has a good presence, a good size, is mobile and outstanding with his feet.

"He is an important signing for us, we have already brought in some players in areas that we needed to fill and we are getting there with other areas, but the goalkeeper is a key position to fill.

"In terms of his data, he is the top three for everything, so that is always encouraging. He played a lot of games last season as well. It is brilliant that he is now ours. It is not a loan signing as he has agreed a long-term contract. I am delighted and can't wait to work with him.

"At the end of last season, I made the decision to put Nick Bilokapic on the list and Jed left. It is important that Nick tries to get a move and play regularly because I see Alex coming in as the number one.”