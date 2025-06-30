Peterborough United have a new number one as 27 year-old arrives from Notts County

Alex Bass. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have signed goalkeeper Alex Bass from Notts County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27 year-old arrives for a ‘substantial’ undisclosed fee. Bass started his career at Portsmouth and has also played for Sunderland as well as having loan spells at Torquay, Southend, Bradford City and AFC Wimbledon.

Bass delivered an outstanding display at Posh in the Covid season of 2019-20. He has played 151 senior games in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony unveiled the signing on social media on Monday, soon after the squad arrived at St George’s Park for a training camp.

MacAnthony said: “It's been over a decade since we invested a substantial transfer fee on a goalkeeper. Delighted we have acquired one of the best performing keepers over last couple of seasons in the EFL as our new number one in a substantial six figure deal from Notts County.

“Alex Bass joins us on a 3 year deal with an option year. Excellent size, fantastic shot stopper and brilliant with the ball at his feet and plenty of experience at the young age of 27.

“This one was an important one and has been in the works since the start of May. Another key first team signing ticked off. Couple more to go over the summer.”

More to follow