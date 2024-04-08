Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Things could have hardly turned out any better for the captain who scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, including a dramatic late winner.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Murrow and grew up a Posh fan, was in the crowd the last time the club lifted the trophy in 2014. This time, however, he led the team up the famous Wembley steps to collect an impressive trophy.

Burrows’ match-winning moment arrived in the 91st minute when what he admitted was a cross flew into the top corner past a helpless Wycombe goalkeeper.

Harrison Burrows lifts the trophy in front of the adoring Posh fans. Photo: Joe Dent.

With five minutes to play, Burrows had slammed home from the edge of the box which appeared to have won the game for Posh, but Wycombe his back almost immediately, through substitute Dale Taylor.

The goals brought Burrows up to a tally of 11 for the season in all competitions.

Burrows described the feeling as the best he has ever experienced in his life. He said: “I’m speechless. I’m just so happy. It’s hard to put the emotions I’m feeling into words. Me and all the lads are buzzing we got the victory. Nothing gets better than that. It’s probably the best feeling I’ve ever felt. It’s been a crazy day.

“For sure, I visualised myself scoring at Wembley and lifting the trophy and that’s what motivated me. Nah, I didn’t meant it. I’ve found myself in a bit of space and thought I’d whip it. I’ve just seen a bit of space at the back post so I’ve put my left foot through it and luckily it’s gone in. That’s the luck you need in a cup final.

Harrison Burrows with the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent.

“If you whip the ball in between the defenders and the goalkeeper, the goalkeeper is scrambling. He doesn’t know what to do and you see him backpedalling and then you see it hit the back of the net. so, it’s not all luck!

“When the first goal went in, it was about seeing it out, but they brought on some big threats and they started launching it into the box. We didn’t deal with it well for the goal, but to react so well is just what we’re made it. That is the team this year.

“We’ve shown numerous times this season that we can come from behind. Even when their goal went in, we were so calm and relaxed. We believed that we were going to go and still win the game. That’s credit to the lads and the temperament we’ve got in the team. There’s no one having a go at each other, it’s all motivating each other and that’s what got us over the line in the end.

“When it got to 1-1, it was about thinking now is the time to stick together as a team and use that motivation to get that push over the line and we did that.

Harrison Burrows celebrates his second goal for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

“I never imagined this would happen. It’s a dream come true. It was my dream to play at Wembley, let alone score two goals as well.

“If you would have told me this would have happened ten years ago, I wouldn’t have believed you. I’m just so happy right now and to see all my family and friends in the crowd. I’m grateful for the opportunities that the club has given me and happy to make my family proud.

“It’s amazing to see the fans, which I was, and still am now, with a smile on their face. It’s what it’s all about. The fans were crazy, you couldn’t really hear anything else apart from them. Both of our goals, I can’t describe what it sounded like, it’s all a bit of a blur.

“When I scored, my instinct was to just run over to the fans and celebrate with them. That’s football.

“Today will be a big source of momentum for us and now our attention will turn to the league. The win today will give us a big push into the final chunk of the season, in reality that is the bigger picture. We believe we can do it, we’re more than good enough.