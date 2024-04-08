Darren Ferguson hails Peterborough United's Harrison Burrows as League One's most consistent player after Wembley heroics
Burrows scored twice as Posh lifted the Football League Trophy for the second time on Sunday after beating Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at Wembley.
It was a dramatic finale as the club captain gave his side the lead with five minutes to play only for them to be pegged back three minutes later, yet Burrows found the back of the net again in the first minute of stoppage time to cap a crazy seven minutes. The winning goal caught Wycombe keeper Franco Ravizzoli out as a cross sailed over him and into the top corner of the net.
The trophy has only added to what has been a remarkable season for the 22-year-old. Burrows has now scored 11 goals in all competitions and sits second in the League One assists charts with 12.
And his latest starring performance earnt him rave reviews from his manager, who has described him as the most consistent player in the league.
Ferguson said: “Whether it was a cross or shot doesn’t matter. For the boy, you couldn’t have written it any better.
“It’s unbelievable. He’s been amazing this season. We have had to work with him - everyone knows it wasn’t a natural position for him at left back, but he’s been the most consistent player in the whole league.
“Every week he’s been a seven or eight out of ten. He very rarely has a bad game and he weighs in with his assists and goals. I’m so delighted for him and his family because it means so much.
“He’s been with the club for such a long time, but we progressed him into the first team. He’s a midfielder, a ten or a right winger because he’s got such good balance, but towards the end of last season, I had a decision to make and I took a bit of a gamble. We played him at Barnsley, knowing we had to win, and he never really looked back. He’s improved so much defensively.
“There’s no question he came up against a really good player in Garath McCleary today. I like him, he’s a good player, he’s experienced and savvy, but H dealt with him really well and then David Wheeler came on, who is a strong boy, and H dealt with him really well as well. An added bonus is the quality he brings when going forward.
“His story is a great example of what can happen. It means so much to him and his family. We had Peter Kioso on loan, who was the captain, H was the vice-captain, and then PK went back and I had a decision to make, but H feels like a captain now.
“There’s a difference being called a captain and actually feeling it, but he actually feels it and has thrived on it. He has improved massively both on and off the pitch. He’s been the most consistent player in the league.”