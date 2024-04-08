Ronnie Edwards leads the Posh celebrations after the EFL Trophy win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

In 1992 a baking hot Bank Holiday weekend meant entertainment was always going to be in short supply and eight years later Posh were under the cosh from a gifted Darlington side for most of the first half before emerging victorious

And in 2014 – in the first EFL Trophy Final in the club’s history – Posh were second best for a lot of the game against a team from the division below, but scored from two set-pieces and a penalty.

Nerves probably played a part and it looked like they did on Sunday as a young Posh side were dreadful for the opening 20 minutes against modest opposition.

Best buddies Joel Randall and Archie Collins with the EFL Trophy. Photo David Lowndes.

But winning is all that matters in a Wembley final. The celebrations create as many memories as the football itself which will definitely be the case with Posh fans as a scruffy 85 minutes was followed by a remarkable finale which saw three goals and the outcome ultimately decided by an outrageous fluke.

None of that mattered to the majority in the crowd who launched into sensational spur-of-the moment acts of joy. No-one will care that the spectacle overall lacked quality. Posh won. That was all the fans wanted and this special team delivered it.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 2, WYCOMBE 1….

1) There is only possible starting point and that’s the form of skipper Harrison Burrows. He’s created some body of work this season. Goals, assists and inspirational leadership at a club he’s grown up at for 14 of his 22 years. He’s far from an orthodox left-back and must have supreme football intelligence to play the position with such attacking quality, while also improving as a defender. After a double strike at Wembley he now has 11 goals for the season which is ridiculous for a defender. Only two have been penalties. It’s the sheer pleasure he appears to derive from playing for Posh which strengthens the bond between skipper and supporter. His relationship with the fans is matched only by that of legendary 1992 Wembley winning captain Mick Halsall and that’s some compliment.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2) The headlines Burrows is creating will inevitably attract the attention of bigger clubs. Posh rejected bids from the Championship in January and clubs at that level, and maybe even higher, will be back for sure in the summer. He could get a big move before Ronnie Edwards and no-one would have predicted that a year ago. Edwards was alarmingly sloppy for the first 20 minutes yesterday, by his own high standards, which many 21 year-olds would not have recovered from, but the England age group skipper is mightily cool and confident and he was more like that Rolls Royce again after the break,

3) I’m no fan of the EFL Trophy as a competition, but there can be little doubting its worth to Posh this season. The semi-final success at Blackpool got Posh out of a four-game losing run and kick-started a winning sequence of results and surely the boost from winning at Wembley will help the unlikely, but still possible, chase for automatic promotion? Posh have six matches to go and will probably need to win them all to finish in the top two, but if the season does end with a play-off campaign, and a return to Wembley on May 18 is booked, this game will only help that one in terms of knowing what to expect.

4) One key to Posh winning yesterday was keeping Wycombe at bay from set-pieces. They did this by conceding very few. Wycombe only won two corners, compared to 15 for Posh, and they didn’t threaten from either. Posh didn’t give away free kicks in wide areas very often either so ‘The Chairboys’ set-piece Luke Leahy didn’t get the chance to whip in dangerous crosses to help ease the pain of several forlorn chases of Kwame Poku. There were a few straight free kicks, but Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer was very positive in dealing with them.

5) Wycombe’s Wembley gameplan was made obvious from their teamsheet. Only one striker suggested a limited press, while concentrating on filling the midfield gaps Posh love to exploit after passing out from the back. It worked a treat for the first quarter of the game as little was seen of Posh midfield gems Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins. Posh boss Darren Ferguson’s response was to shift Kyprianou forward and instantly Posh improved and delivered their best spell of the game in the final 20 minutes of the first-half. Kyprianou found space and as a result so did Joel Randall who was very effective before the break. You’d back Ferguson to win a tactical battle against most League One managers, although a poor start like yesterday would be punished by sides with more attacking quality than Wycombe.

