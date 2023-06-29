Oliver Norburn (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It's a move the 30 year-old was keen to make in January, 2022, when he was club captain, but Posh refused to let him go as they battled against relegation from the Championship.

Knee ligament damage sustained on international duty for Grenada then kept Norburn out of action for 11 months, but he returned to action in the second half of last season and performed strongly to help Posh reach the League One play-offs.

Norburn was transfer-listed at the end of last season as part of a Posh plan to develop a younger. more dynamic squad and Blackpool were quick to register an interest.

Norburn was keen to return to the north to spend more time with his young family. League One clubs Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic had also been linked with a move for the former Shrewsbury Town skipper.

Norburn moved to Posh from Shrewsbury in August, 2021 and made 56 appearances without scoring.

Norburn is the second Posh midfielder to leave the club this week after Ben Thompson’s departure to Stevenage, also of League One

