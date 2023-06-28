Archie Collins in action for Exeter City (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images).

Collins signed a three-year deal on Wednesday. He is only 23, but has played 220 times for Exeter, scoring 14 goals for a club he joined as an eight year-old.

Collins was out of contract at Exeter, but commanded a fee as he is under 24 and a graduate of his previous club’s Academy.

Posh have also signed midfielder Ryan De Havilland, centre-back Romoney Crichlow and winger David Kawa, although the latter will initially join up with the club’s under 21 squad.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I am really pleased with this one. It is another player who fits into what we are all about as a football club, age-wise and potential-wise. He is probably one of the most sought after players at this level as he was outstanding last season.

“He has played a lot of games for his age so this is a big signing for us. We felt we wanted to push this and get the deal done. The chairman deserves a lot of credit for pushing it through.

"When I met the boy, he bought into what we are all about and how I want him to fit into our style of play. He knows (former Exeter player) Joel Randall, which definitely helped and I believe this is a really good signing.

“We have got three new faces into the building and hopefully we will add to that as we move forward. We wanted to strengthen the midfield area as we knew Jack Taylor would leave.

“Archie is a strong signing and I am really looking forward to working with the boy because many teams identified him as someone they wanted to bring to their club, so we are delighted that we got to the front of the queue.”

Collins is now looking forward to the next chapter in his career. “I have been with Exeter since I was eight years-old,” he said. “So it is obviously a big move for me, but I felt it was the right time and the right club. I have really enjoyed my time at Exeter as we have enjoyed success and I have played a lot of games, which is what any young footballer wants to do.

“I know Joel Randall well and he has been badgering me all summer to try and get me to come! It is always nice to see a familiar face on your first day. I am someone that can play in a few different positions, I have learned a lot from that exposure to different positions and playing under different managers and I am looking forward to learning from the gaffer here.”

