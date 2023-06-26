The club that transferred top talents Jack Taylor, Ephron Mason-Clark and Ronnie Edwards to London Road have now sold 22 year-old midfielder Ryan De Havilland to Posh.

De Havilland has signed a four-year contract at London Road and could be seen as a potential replacement for Taylor who left earlier today (Monday) for Championship side Ipswich Town.

De Havilland was in the Fulham Academy for 11 years before joining Barnet in 2021 and has made 65 appearances for the Bees scoring nine goals, eight of them last season.

Ryan De Havilland (left) in action for Fulham Under 21s. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

De Haviland is the first Posh signing of the summer and manager Darren Ferguson was delighted to get the deal over the line.

“Ryan is one we have known about for a while," Ferguson said. “He had a good upbringing at Fulham and he has gone down the pyramid to work his way back up again and that fits in with some of the players we have signed in the past.

“He has had a really good learning curve at Barnet and he has performed very well for them. We think we have a good player on our hands. He is a box-to-box midfield player with a good engine and he is two-footed, which is very rare these days. His set-pieces were good last season as well.

“Ryan is a good age and has a lot of development in him. I think he will be a big signing for us who will fit in really well.”

De Havilland added: “When I heard of the interest from the club in the summer, it was something I wanted to pursue. I would describe myself as a box-to-box midfield player. I want to get forward and get into areas to score and assist goals.

“I learned a lot during my time at Barnet. I felt it was a move I needed to learn the physical side of the game. My time in the National League has really helped me in that respect. It is pleasing to get it all done right at the start of pre-season and I can now look forward to what is to come.