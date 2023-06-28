News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have sold midfielder Ben Thompson to League One rivals Stevenage for an undisclosed fee.
By Alan Swann
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Ben Thompson has joined Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ben Thompson has joined Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ben Thompson has joined Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Thompson is the first of nine players transfer-listed by Posh to leave London Road. The other transfer-listed players are Jonson Clarke-Harris, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Jeando Fuchs, Christy Pym, Joe Tomlinson, Dan Butler and Oliver Norburn.

Goalkeeper Pym is in advanced talks with League Two Mansfield Town.

Thompson only joined Posh last summer after declining a new contract offer at League Two side Gillingham.

The 27 year-old started just 16 matches for Posh and scored one goal. He didn’t start a single game after the appointment as Darren Ferguson as manager in January.

He’s the second of last season’s Posh squad to join Stevenage this summer. Nathan Thompson moved to the Lamex Stadium after his release by Posh.

