Ben Thompson has joined Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Thompson is the first of nine players transfer-listed by Posh to leave London Road. The other transfer-listed players are Jonson Clarke-Harris, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Jeando Fuchs, Christy Pym, Joe Tomlinson, Dan Butler and Oliver Norburn.

Goalkeeper Pym is in advanced talks with League Two Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson only joined Posh last summer after declining a new contract offer at League Two side Gillingham.

The 27 year-old started just 16 matches for Posh and scored one goal. He didn’t start a single game after the appointment as Darren Ferguson as manager in January.