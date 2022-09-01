Crystal Palace reportedly offer £8 million package for Ronnie Edwards, Chelsea still expected to move for the player
Crystal Palace have reportedly joined the race to sign hot Posh prospect Ronnie Edwards.
Sky Sports and the London Standard are reporting Palace have made a £4 million bid with £4 million of additional add ons and negotiations with Posh are ongoing.
Earlier this summer Posh chairman described an alleged bid of £4 million from Palace for Edwards as ‘derisory’.
Chelsea are still understood to be preparing an £8 million transfer deadline day bid for Peterborough United central defender Ronnie Edwards.Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Wednesday he turned down two club record bids for the Edwards at the end of last week.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United reject record bids for Ronnie and the contigency plan in place should he leave, the club's £800k offer for a number 10, and clearing up a 'pulling the plug' misconception
-
2
Teenager detained by police after making racist comments at Peterborugh United Stevenage match
-
3
Deadline day £8 million Chelsea bid for Ronnie Edwards expected
-
4
Transfer deadline day ticker as former Peterborough United striker makes a move, and a recent Posh scourge set to join League One rivals
-
5
Peterborough United's young players learnt a harsh lesson about the realities of professional football
Chelsea are thought to be the club chasing Edwards the hardest. A source close to Stamford Bridge told the PT they had a £6 million bid rejected last week, but will be back with an £8 million offer on Thursday.
Posh have been holding out for a considerable fee and a promise from the buying club to loan Edwards straight back to London Road. If Edwards does leave for good today, Posh have a contingency plan involving the arrival of a left-footed centre-back.
The PT has twice reported on Chelsea’s interest in Edwards in the past three weeks.
Posh are also keen to offload transfer-listed midfielders Idris Kanu and Ryan Broom. The club are known to have accepted two offers from League Two clubs for Broom who has turned both moves down.