Storm Éowyn: Weather warning issued for Peterborough as strong winds set to arrive

Warning in place from 5am until 3pm on Friday

A weather warning has been issued for Peterborough – with strong winds set to strike on Friday.

Storm Éowyn is set to arrive early on Friday morning, and now the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the city.

Gusts of more than 50mph are expected in Peterborough.

Strong winds are forecast on Friday morning

All of the UK will be under some sort of weather warning as a result of the storm.

The Met Office said: “ Storm Éowyn will bring a spell of strong winds for a time on Friday

“What should I expect?

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

On Friday, there is the chance of rain early in the morning, followed by some sunny spells, and dry weather in the afternoon.

The strongest winds are forecast to arrive during the morning rush hour on Friday

The early forecast for the weekend shows a calmer outlook, and dry weather throughout Saturday and Sunday morning – however, there is a chance of rain for Sunday evening,