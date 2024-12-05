Storm Darragh: Strong winds cause cancellation of Christmas events at Ferry Meadows and Oundle

Wind speeds of nearly 60mph are forecast for the weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest storm to hit Britain has caused the cancellation of Christmas events in and around Peterborough this weekend.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds this evening has been issued by the Met Office – and another warning is in place from Friday afternoon until Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today's sessions of The Winter Festival have been cancelled at Ferry Meadows

Today’s warning has meant tonight’s Winter Festival has been postponed at Ferry Meadows – with staff keeping an eye on the forecast with regards the rest of the sessions. Updates will be provided each day on the Nene Park Trust social media pages.

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust said: “The high winds forecast today sadly mean that an enchanted forest full of trees isn’t the safest place to be, so today’s sessions (Thursday 5 December) have been cancelled. If you have tickets booked for today, please don’t worry! You’ll get a full refund so you can book tickets for another date.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on the wind forecast over the weekend and posting any further updates before 12pm each day.

“We’re so sorry to share this news, but we appreciate your understanding and support. Stay safe, and we hope to see you at the festival soon!”

The weather forecast has also hit Oundle’s Christmas plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Oundle Town Council said: “Sadly, given the warnings for strong winds and torrential rain on Saturday, Oundle Town Council has taken the decision to cancel this weekend's Oundle Christmas Market. The impact of rain on our grass parking areas also means they will not be available.

“We’re as disappointed as you will be. Nonetheless, our responsibility to all of those attending the market, either as traders or customers, means we must take this difficult decision. We wish it were otherwise. “Our thanks to residents and businesses in town and traders for their patience and understanding - it is a decision we've agonised over. We will of course refund money to those unable to trade. “The Christmas lights will be turned on on Friday night so people can at least enjoy them during a break in the weather.”