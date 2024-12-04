Peterborough weather: Wind and rain warning issued for city by Met Office

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:12 BST
Blustery weather to arrive tomorrow (Thursday)

A weather warning for strong winds and rain has been issued for Peterborough.

The warning is set to be in place from 3pm on Friday (December 6) until 6am on Sunday (December 8).

It has been issued by The Met Office. The warning says: “Strong winds and heavy rain potentially leading to some disruption.

Wind and rain is forecast for the weekend
Wind and rain is forecast for the weekend

“What should I expect?

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

The Met Office forecast predicts the worst of the weather could arrive on Sunday morning, with 40mph gusts forecast to hit the city from 9am – but the strong gusts will be in force from Friday night onwards.

