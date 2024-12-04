Blustery weather to arrive tomorrow (Thursday)

A weather warning for strong winds and rain has been issued for Peterborough.

It has been issued by The Met Office. The warning says: “Strong winds and heavy rain potentially leading to some disruption.

Wind and rain is forecast for the weekend

“What should I expect?

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”