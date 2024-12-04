Peterborough weather: Wind and rain warning issued for city by Met Office
A weather warning for strong winds and rain has been issued for Peterborough.
It has been issued by The Met Office. The warning says: “Strong winds and heavy rain potentially leading to some disruption.
“What should I expect?
“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”