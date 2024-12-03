In pictures: A magical winter festival for all to enjoy at Ferry Meadows

Local author Ellie Sandall, creator of the exclusive Winter Festival storybook One Sparkling Night, cut the tinsel to officially launch the festival, before signing copies of her book during Saturday’s opening session.

Festival-goers enjoyed highlights such as live performances by the Nene Park mythical creatures, toasting marshmallows over the open fire, and an outdoor screening of The Gruffalo’s Child beneath the stars. Children also loved making their own story wands and crowns, which they took into the enchanting woodland trail, inspired by the story of One Sparkling Night, the special gift for every young visitor.

The Winter Festival is packed with magical moments, including a beautiful woodland trail illuminating 50 hand-crafted willow sculptures, live performances featuring the talented cast of Eastern School of Performing Arts, and inspiring poetry and storytelling by Charley Genever and Sandy Wardrop from Syntax Poetry Collective.

The Winter Festival continues for another 14 enchanted evenings this month, right up until Christmas Eve. Tickets are £10.50 each, with free entry for children under three and parking included.

Book your tickets now at www.nenepark.org.uk/winter-festival.

1 . Winter Festival The launch of the Winter Festival at Ferry Meadows Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Winter Festival The launch of the Winter Festival at Ferry Meadows Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Winter Festival The launch of the Winter Festival at Ferry Meadows Photo: supplied Photo Sales