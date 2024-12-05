Peterborough Weather: 47mph gusts to hit city tonight as new 12 hour weather warning issued
Peterborough residents are being warned of strong winds today – as the Met Office has issued a new weather warning.
It is in addition to the warning that is in place over the weekend, which is set to come in to place from 3pm tomorrow.
The new weather warning says: “Some disruption is possible from strong and gusty winds.
“What should I expect?
“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”
The forecast is for the strongest winds to arrive in Peterborough at about 7pm, when 47mph gusts are possible.