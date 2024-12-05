Peterborough Weather: 47mph gusts to hit city tonight as new 12 hour weather warning issued

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Dec 2024, 11:45 BST
Met Office put warning in place from 3pm today

Peterborough residents are being warned of strong winds today – as the Met Office has issued a new weather warning.

The 12 hour warning is in place from 3pm today (December 5), until 3am tomorrow (December 6).

It is in addition to the warning that is in place over the weekend, which is set to come in to place from 3pm tomorrow.

The new weather warning says: “Some disruption is possible from strong and gusty winds.

“What should I expect?

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

The forecast is for the strongest winds to arrive in Peterborough at about 7pm, when 47mph gusts are possible.

The Met Office says that after a brief calm, more strong winds are forecast on Saturday – when at around 3pm 57mph gusts are possible.

