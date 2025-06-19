Whittlesey to Peterborough bridge works to correct cracking surface to begin

Works are finally set to begin on the Ralph Butcher Causeway.

There has been a lane closure in place on on bridge at King’s Dyke since July 2024 due to cracking in the road.

In May 2025, contractor, Jones Bros reported further cracks that had appeared in the road surface near the centre of the carriageway.

In order to repair this, design options have been drawn up and have now received approval.

The Ralph Butcher Causeway.

The work will begin on Monday July 7 and will last 22 weeks, until December 8.

The Ralph Butcher Causeway includes an embankment that sits between the new rail bridge and the new subway and is built up of reinforced earth that supports the carriageway. The remedial work will involve installing soil nails, which are steel tendons used to increase stability, into the embankment, starting from the bottom, and laying a concrete surface to the embankment to provide further stability.

The work will be carried out with the lane closure remaining in place. A full road closure will not be required.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “We are aware this work will take us through the autumn and winter period, and there have been issues with flood affected roads in the wider area. However, the works on the B1040 Dog in a Doublet bridge were completed last year, which has improved the resilience against flooding for this year.

“Once the remedial work is complete, the road will fully re-open to two-way running. There will then be a period of settlement, around three months, before the carriageway is fully resurfaced as the final step.

“The costs for the work are being fully met by Jones Bros. The council has not accepted ownership of the bridge until the remediation work is addressed and we're ensuring there is accountability and ownership by the contractors, Jones Bros.”