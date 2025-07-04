Whittlesey to Peterborough bridge works to correct cracking surface get underway
Work began on Monday (July 7) to correct the long-standing issue.
The work is expected to last 22 weeks until December 8.
There has been a lane closure in place on on bridge at King’s Dyke since July 2024 due to cracking in the road.
In May 2025, contractor, Jones Bros reported further cracks that had appeared in the road surface near the centre of the carriageway.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “The work will be carried out and completed with the existing single lane closure.
“The first tasks will be setting up the compound, working area, and testing the soil nails, before the full remedial work begins.
“Work will be carried out from the bottom of the embankment, so people may not be able to see work happening whilst driving along the current open lane. Please be assured the team are working, it just may be out of sight.”
The costs for the works are being fully met by Jones Bros. The council will not accept ownership of the bridge until the remediation work is addressed.