Safety works underway at “dangerous” Peterborough roundabout

The pedestrian crossing near Aldi on Whittlesey Road, Stanground.

In May, the Peterborough Telegraph revealed the story of Joanna Czrep, who had to undergo brain surgery and suffered a series of other injuries; including broken ribs, a broken neck and several facial fractures after being hit by a car while crossing close to the roundabout along the A605/Whittlesey Road, close to Aldi.

Several other incidents have been reported at the roundabout by residents and this prompted Stanground South ward Councillors Cllrs Ray Bisby, Brian Rush and Chris Harper to arrange a meeting at the site with Peterborough City Council’s highways team.

Among the options discussed were moving the crossing further from the roundabout and improving lighting in the area.

Adding floodlights is one of the measures that the council has promised to deliver and these works are now set to begin after clearance works were completed this month.

Cllr Harper said: “I’m sure you’ll have noticed that the clearance works to the Aldi roundabout have now been completed.

“Peterborough City Council will now be undertaking a rationalisation of the current signage on the roundabout (i.e. reducing the sign heights) and examining options for a permanent reinstatement.

“The other localised improvements to the zebra crossing including high friction surfacing, new signage and floodlights will also be delivered.

“The zebra crossing near to the school on Oakdale Avenue has also received new equipment including poles, globes and lanterns.

“These works are part of our statutory duties under the Highways Act 1980 and have been deemed essential road safety improvements and so haven’t been affected by the Council’s Capital spending moratorium.

“Also, I have done as promised and requested all roundabouts be surveyed and the shrubbery reduced where it is deemed a safety issue. This included the regularly suggested roundabout at Maskew Avenue. I can confirm that this has now been identified for a cut back and the work is scheduled to be carried out in February.”