Train passengers are being warned of major disruption this weekend as strike action takes place.

The strike on Saturday (August 13) by train drivers’ union ASLEF will leave Greater Anglia - which also runs the Stansted Express service - able to run only ten per cent of its usual services.

There will be no trains between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street or on any Greater Anglia regional and branch lines including all trains to the seaside, except for Southend.

A heavily reduced service will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester and Southend Victoria.

There will be no direct Stansted Express trains due to engineering works along the route, with a very limited rail replacement bus service between Waltham Cross and Harlow Town to connect with trains which are only operating between 7am and 7pm. Airport travellers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements.

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: ““Unfortunately, our advice is avoid travelling on our trains because with our train drivers on strike we can’t run 90 per cent of our services.

“Work is continuing at an industry level to try to resolve the dispute with ASLEF, the RMT and TSSA, so we can resume our usual punctual and reliable service.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience these strikes are causing our customers.”

There will be no rail replacement bus service operating instead of any of the trains which are not running because of the strikes.

Passengers can use tickets bought for a strike day either the day before or the two days after the strike day, or they can change their ticket to a different date or get a refund.

Services on Sunday 14 August will start later than usual due to disruption caused by the 24-hour strike.

Other train companies affected by the ASLEF strike on Saturday 13 August are Avanti West Coast, Cross Country, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground and Southeastern.