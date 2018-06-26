A47 to be closed for another four hours after double fatal collision

The A47 will be shut for another four hours after the double fatal collision this morning.

A forensic collision investigation is underway at the scene at Thorney Toll following the crash between a First Group double decker bus and a Brett’s Transport HGV, which was said to be carrying tinned tomatoes.

The scene of the collision

Two men - the bus driver from Norfolk in his 50s, and a passenger from Northamptonshire in his 70s - have both died.

Five people have serious injuries and another seven have minor injuries. They are currently being treated by hospital staff at Peterborough City Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Inspector Jamie Langwith, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “We believe there were about 20 people onboard, up to 25, but to our knowledge there were no children.

“The bus was going from Peterborough to Wisbech into Norfolk.

“The investigation will take place now. Our forensic collision investigation unit are at the scene, currently unloading the HGV so they can pull the two vehicles apart so they can do further investigations on both vehicles.

“We have to really understand what’s happened at this collision.

“The road will be closed for four hours from now.

“We would appeal for people with dash cam, eye-witnesses and people who driven by to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

