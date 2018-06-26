Everything we know so far about the A47 bus and lorry crash at Thorney Toll

A serious crash involving a lorry and a double decker bus has closed the A47 at Thorney Toll today, Tuesday June 26.

Here are the facts we know FOR SURE so far:

The crash on the A47 at Thorney today. Photo: Terry Harris

* Emergency services were called at 7.10am to Thorney Road near Guyhirn

* 16 people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with serious injuries

* The crash involved a First Group double decker bus and a Brett's Transport lorry.

* The crash took place outside the Brett's Transport depot.

* The road remains closed

* Highways England have put a diversion in place - details available here

* MP for the area Steve Barclay is asking any constituents affected and in need of support in the coming days to get in touch via his constituency office.

* Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101