Everything we know so far about the A47 bus and lorry crash at Thorney Toll

A serious crash involving a lorry and a double decker bus has closed the A47 at Thorney Toll today, Tuesday June 26.
Here are the facts we know FOR SURE so far:
* Emergency services were called at 7.10am to Thorney Road near Guyhirn
* 16 people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with serious injuries
* The crash involved a First Group double decker bus and a Brett's Transport lorry.
* The crash took place outside the Brett's Transport depot.
* The road remains closed
* Highways England have put a diversion in place - details available here
* MP for the area Steve Barclay is asking any constituents affected and in need of support in the coming days to get in touch via his constituency office.
* Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101