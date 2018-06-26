Two killed in crash between double decker bus and lorry on A47 at Thorney Toll

Two people have been killed in a crash between a double decker bus and a lorry on the A47 at Thorney Toll today.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s from Norfolk, and a passenger, a man in his 70s from Northampton, died at the scene.

The scene of the bus crash on the A47. Photo: Terry Harris

Their families have been informed.

A total of 20 people, who were travelling in the bus, were injured – nine are seriously injured and 11 have minor injuries. They have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn following the crash at 7.33am.

A First Group double-decker bus appears to have collided with the side of a Brett’s Transport lorry which had been turning turn into a main road from the firm’s depot in Thorney Road.

The bus involved appears to be a First X1 Excel service which was travelling between Peterborough bus station and Wisbech bus station, at the time.

The 45-minute route involves two stops at either end of the A47 where the crash occurred.

Steve Wickers, Managing Director at First Eastern Counties said:” One of our Excel buses was involved in a serious road traffic incident in Guyhirn this morning whilst travelling on the A47 towards Peterborough.

“We have been informed there are several injuries to which some are serious. We are working closely with the Police and emergency services who are at the scene”

A spokesman for Bretts said: “We acknowledge there has been an incident on the A47 this morning involving one of our vehicles just outside our premises.

“At this stage we are giving the emergency services our full support and co-operation.”

Local MP Stephen Barclay for North East Cambridgeshire, suggested there may have been fatalities in the crash via his Twitter account.

Posting online, he said: “Concerning news locally of road fatalities and injuries at Thorney Toll.

“If any constituents are affected and need support in the coming days please get in touch via my constituency office.”

Louise Mead, owner of W.H Mead and Sons, said: ‘We are directly opposite where the crash took place and at about 7.30am this morning we heard an enormous bang.

“My husband said that it was a double decker bus and a lorry.

“There is a heavy police presence and the fire crew are there. The road has been completely cordoned off.”

Magpas Air Ambulance Critical Care Paramedic Dan Read, who has been on the scene, said: “We worked very closely with the emergency services / to assist the EEAST Ambulance Service Paramedic Crews with help to manage a very complex incident. We can’t praise the EEAST Ambulance Service Paramedic Crews enough for their excellent team work”.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said; “We were called to Thorney Road, Guyhirn, following reports of a collision between a double-decker bus and an HGV. It was declared as a major incident because of the number of patients involved and the critical consequences to service delivery locally, but we ‘stood down’ from this at 9.50am.

“We dispatched several ambulances and officers, two rapid response vehicles, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and Magpas Air Ambulance to the scene. The clinicians cared for several injured patients, and have conveyed 16 to Peterborough City Hospital and Queen Elizabeth hospitals.

“Again, we thank members of the public for their co-operation whilst all emergencys services worked quickly at the scene to help all those involved.”

A spokesman for the Magpas charity added: “At 7:58am this morning (26th) Magpas Doctor Lee Soomaroo and Paramedic Dan Read arrived on the A47 near Guyhirn via a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle.

“They had been called to the scene of a serious collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a bus.

“The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the scene and utilized their specialist knowledge and skills to help manage the impact of the serious road traffic collision.”

“There was a very large emergency services response, including EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crews, Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), Cambridgeshire Police and the Fire and Rescue Service.

Investigations continue at the scene and the road remains closed.

People are advised to avoid the area or expect delays. Anyone travelling in the area is advised to carry water in case of delays due to the hot weather.