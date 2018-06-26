A47 closed at Thorney Toll after lorry and bus crash - FULL DIVERSION details

The A47 is closed in both directions between the B1167 and the A141 at Thorney Toll due to a serious collision between a lorry and a bus.

Highways England have set up a lengthy diversion for motorists who are asked to avoid the area.

Road closed

Road users travelling Eastbound should divert via:

At Whitepost roundabout take the 3rd exit to join the A1139 south towards Parnwell.

Continue on the A1139 until the A605.

Join the A605 east towards Fletton Interchange.

At the interchange take the exit slip and follow the A605 east through Whittlesey and Coates.

Take the A141 to rejoin the A47 at Guyheim.

If travelling Westbound, please complete the above in reverse.

Please allow extra time for your journey should you be travelling in the area.