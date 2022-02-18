STORM EUNICE: Fallen tree blocks Peterborough road

The fallen tree on Westwood Park road. Photo: Richard Perkins.

The tree was blown down from the front garden of a property on Westwood Park Road by strong winds caused by Storm Eunice.

The tree fell in the afternoon, both breaking a section of the brick wall is stood behind and blocking the entire road, forcing several cars to turn around.

The tree was among a number that were felled by the high winds today (February 18). Reports were received of fallen tree blocking a section of road at the roundabout close to Rhubarb Bridge in the city centre as well as at the A15 at Norman Cross near the A1 junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fallen tree on Westwood Park road. Photo: Richard Perkins.

As just before 2:30pm, the Wittering weather station recorded wind speeds of 66mph.

You can follow all of the Storm Eunice updates across Peterborough on the PT’s live blog.