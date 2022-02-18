STORM EUNICE: Fallen tree blocks Peterborough road
A fallen tree has blocked a road in Peterborough this afternoon (February 18).
The tree was blown down from the front garden of a property on Westwood Park Road by strong winds caused by Storm Eunice.
The tree fell in the afternoon, both breaking a section of the brick wall is stood behind and blocking the entire road, forcing several cars to turn around.
The tree was among a number that were felled by the high winds today (February 18). Reports were received of fallen tree blocking a section of road at the roundabout close to Rhubarb Bridge in the city centre as well as at the A15 at Norman Cross near the A1 junction.
As just before 2:30pm, the Wittering weather station recorded wind speeds of 66mph.
You can follow all of the Storm Eunice updates across Peterborough on the PT’s live blog.
